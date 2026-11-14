A 41-year-old woman, Alison Carey, from Murfreesboro, TN, died following a crash on westbound SR 91 in Riverside, CA.

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office:

Date of injury: 11/12/2026 at 2:05 a.m.

at Location of injury: W/B SR 91 , about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507

, about Date of death: 11/12/2026 at 2:16 a.m.

at Location of death: W/B SR 91 , about 0.219 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507

, about Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside (Investigation # 261112IN0036 )

(Investigation # ) Next of kin: Notified

The coroner lists this as a final report and directs all questions to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside.