Riverside’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles for both entry-level and experienced workers. If you like active work and seeing real products get made, these are worth a look.

Employer: mike@hirelplastics.com

mike@hirelplastics.com Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

Riverside, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $18.50 per hour

Plastic injection and blow molding shop looking for someone who can jump in where needed: machine operation, plastic material handling, or forklift work. You’ll move and load materials (up to 55 lbs), keep the area clean, and handle tasks like mixing colors and loading dryers and hoppers.

Employer: The Peggs Company, Inc.

Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on engineering role for someone who likes being on the production floor, not stuck at a desk. You’ll work with production, fabrication, maintenance, quality, and R&D to improve how products are built, focusing on efficiency, quality, safety, and manufacturability.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

Riverside, CA (in person) Type: Other (full-time style schedule)

Other (full-time style schedule) Pay: $22.00 – $25.00 per hour

Active role supporting IT hardware—servers, workstations, network gear, and more. You’ll receive, inspect, track, and organize equipment for deployment, with solid benefits like 401(k) with 6% match, health/vision/dental, paid time off, paid training, and wellness program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows shifts or details that might fit your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.