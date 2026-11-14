Riverside’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time hours or a flexible side job. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across grocery, fashion, movies, and beverages.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour

This front-end role is all about friendly checkout service, accurate cash handling, and keeping the register area clean and organized. Good fit if you like a busy grocery environment and want room to grow in a community-focused market.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.80–$29.10/hour

This role leads the beauty area inside Kohl’s, helping clients find the right products, hitting sales goals, and keeping displays on point. Great if you love makeup and skincare, enjoy teaching others, and want access to a wide benefits package.

Employer: Stater Bros. Markets

Location: Riverside, CA (La Sierra Ave store)

Type: Hourly, retail operations

Hourly, retail operations Pay: $17.10–$23.80/hour

You’ll help customers with meat selections, wrap and label products, and keep cases stocked and clean while following food safety rules. Ideal if you like hands-on work, don’t mind the cold, and want a union-scale grocery job.

Employer: Galaxy Theatres

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.75/hour

This is a mix of box office, concessions, ushering, and cleaning in a fast-paced movie theatre. Good for night and weekend work if you enjoy movies, staying active on your feet, and helping guests have a smooth experience.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Riverside / Inland Empire (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00/hour starting + overtime, mileage & car reimbursement

You’ll drive your own car to grocery and retail accounts, stocking and rotating beer, building displays, and moving a lot of product each day. Best for early risers who want a physical job with strong pay and clear growth paths.

Employer: 5.11

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90–$18.68/hour

Help customers find tactical, outdoor, and performance gear while keeping the store stocked and sharp. Nice fit if you’re into fitness or outdoor gear and want a flexible schedule plus employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; the good roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.