Riverside’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re seasoned in the field or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Riverside, CA this week.

Employer: Veolia North America

Veolia North America Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $40.00–$45.00 per hour

Journeyman-level role keeping groundwater wells and treatment facilities powered and safe. You’ll handle troubleshooting, upgrades, and supervising staff, with strong benefits and retirement options from a major environmental services company.

Employer: Meruelo Group, LLC (Herman Weissker, Inc.)

(Herman Weissker, Inc.) Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Great fit if you know electrical distribution and like organizing the work, not just doing it. You’ll coordinate SCE and contractor crews, manage work orders and materials, and be a key contact for field teams.

Employer: Service Champions Plumbing, Heating and A/C

Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: Not listed

Entry-level path into the plumbing trade with paid training, benefits, and room to grow. You’ll assist with residential installs, learn codes and blueprints, and build skills while working with experienced plumbers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.