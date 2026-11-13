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Riverside County
Food permits required for holiday events
8 days ago
Event planners in Riverside County who will have food vendors, food trucks, or temporary food booths at holiday events must get proper health permits and approvals before opening to the public. Permit applications must be sent in at least 2 weeks before the event to avoid late fees; organizers can review requirements and the Temporary Event Food Operator checklist here: Community event food permits.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Riverside County Department of Environmental Health
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