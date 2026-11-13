The Highgrove Library hosted a STEAM program led by the UC Riverside S.T.E.M.sters, where children designed paper airplanes and took part in the Great Autumn Air Showdown. Families can visit the library at 530 Center Street, Riverside, CA 92507 or call 951-682-1507 for details on future STEAM events.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Highgrove Library