Riverside has some very sweet cats and kittens looking for loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these cuties are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue tabby with black stripes

Gray/blue tabby with black stripes Adoption fee: $100

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Neo is a handsome short-haired gray tabby who has grown up as an indoor house cat. He loves to eat and play and has been with his current family since he was a kitten. His shots are not up to date, so his new family should plan on a vet visit to get him current on vaccines.

👉 Meet Neo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Rocky is an outgoing, playful tuxedo kitten with a big heart. He enjoys playing with his littermates, then relaxing in his hammock or snuggling with his mama and siblings. He sounds like a great fit for a home that wants a social, fun-loving kitten.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Olive is a brown tabby girl who looks just like her mama. She’s confident, curious, playful, and enjoys cuddling with her littermates after playtime. She’s described as affectionate and patient, a lovely little companion for someone wanting a friendly kitten.

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Rebel is a tuxedo girl with a gentle, sweet nature. She can be shy with new people, but once she trusts you, she enjoys gentle pets, affection, and being held by someone she knows. She’ll do best with a patient adopter who will let her blossom at her own pace.

👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Rascal is a brown-and-white tabby and the biggest of his litter. He’s confident, playful, and very cuddly—described as a total mama’s boy and a real lovebug. If you’re looking for a very affectionate kitten, Rascal could be your match.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $20

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Riverside, CA)

Pepper is the tiniest kitten of the group, a mostly black tuxedo girl with a big personality. She’s described as “small but mighty,” a little feisty at times but very lovable and “impossible not to adore.” She’ll bring lots of fun and charm to her new home.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Riverside, CA or nearby, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats or kittens. Visit their Adopt-a-Pet pages to contact the private owners, ask questions, and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter or owner directly for the most up-to-date information.