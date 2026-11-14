Riverside neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home, baby, or beauty gear, take a look at what’s up for grabs.

Item: Conair Instant Heat curling iron

Condition: Not stated (has adjustable heat settings)

Location: Airport, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This curling iron is made for quick styling and has adjustable settings so you can choose the heat level you like. A nice extra tool if you style your hair often or want a backup for travel.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pokemon 30th Celebrations cards/items

Condition: New (about 30 available, listed as 90% market)

Location: Riverside, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listing shows around 30 new Pokemon 30th Celebrations items available. The note "90% market" suggests they’re close to standard market versions, but be sure to confirm details with the poster if you collect. Could be great for trading, gifting, or starting a collection.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: IKEA Brimnes desk with storage

Condition: Used – Fair (hinge broken, missing corner)

Location: Riverside, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

The owner says: “Take it for free!” This desk includes one drawer, a mirror, and compartments for storage. Note that a hinge is broken and there is a missing corner, so it will need some repair or you can use it as-is for a simple workspace or vanity.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Safety 1st baby bassinet

Condition: Not stated

Location: Jurpa Park, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This baby bassinet comes with wheels for easy mobility, so you can move baby from room to room without lifting a heavy crib. A helpful freebie for new parents or caregivers near Jurpa Park.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Riverside tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.