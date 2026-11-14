undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Free Items Around Riverside — From Desks to Baby Gear
Riverside neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need home, baby, or beauty gear, take a look at what’s up for grabs.
Conair Instant Heat Curling Iron
Item: Conair Instant Heat curling iron
Condition: Not stated (has adjustable heat settings)
Location: Airport, Riverside, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This curling iron is made for quick styling and has adjustable settings so you can choose the heat level you like. A nice extra tool if you style your hair often or want a backup for travel.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pokemon 30th Celebrations
Item: Pokemon 30th Celebrations cards/items
Condition: New (about 30 available, listed as 90% market)
Location: Riverside, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Listing shows around 30 new Pokemon 30th Celebrations items available. The note "90% market" suggests they’re close to standard market versions, but be sure to confirm details with the poster if you collect. Could be great for trading, gifting, or starting a collection.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
IKEA Brimnes Desk
Item: IKEA Brimnes desk with storage
Condition: Used – Fair (hinge broken, missing corner)
Location: Riverside, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
The owner says: “Take it for free!” This desk includes one drawer, a mirror, and compartments for storage. Note that a hinge is broken and there is a missing corner, so it will need some repair or you can use it as-is for a simple workspace or vanity.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Safety 1st Baby Bassinet
Item: Safety 1st baby bassinet
Condition: Not stated
Location: Jurpa Park, Riverside, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
This baby bassinet comes with wheels for easy mobility, so you can move baby from room to room without lifting a heavy crib. A helpful freebie for new parents or caregivers near Jurpa Park.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Freebies in Riverside tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.