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Riverside
Fatal crash reported on westbound SR 91 in Riverside
11 days ago
A 41-year-old woman, Alison Carey of Murfreesboro, TN, died following a crash on westbound SR 91 in Riverside, CA.
According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office:
- Date of injury: 11/12/2026 at 2:05 a.m.
- Location of injury: W/B SR 91, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507
- Date of death: 11/12/2026 at 2:16 a.m.
- Location of death: W/B SR 91, about 0.219 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507
- Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside (Investigation # 261112IN0036)
- Next of kin: Notified
The Coroner lists this as a final release and asks that all questions be directed to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside.
More Info: 2026-08331 • Riverside County Sheriff, CA
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