A 43-year-old man from Garden Grove, Rogelio Ruiz, died following a crash on westbound SR-91 in Riverside, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St. (ZIP 92507).

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, the injury and death both occurred on 11/12/2026. The injury time is listed as 2:05 a.m., and the time of death as 2:14 a.m. at the roadway location. Next of kin have been notified.

The incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol – Riverside (Investigation #261112IN0036). The coroner’s release notes that all questions should be directed to that investigating agency.