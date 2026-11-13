A 42-year-old woman, Ana Ruiz, from Garden Grove, CA, died following a crash on westbound SR 91 in Riverside.

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office:

Date of injury and death: 11/12/2026

Time of injury: 2:05 a.m.

Time of death: 2:18 a.m.

Location: W/B SR 91, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507

Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside (Investigation #261112IN0036)

Next of kin: Notified

The coroner lists this as a final report and asks that all inquiries be directed to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside.