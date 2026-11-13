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Riverside
Fatal crash reported on westbound SR 91 in Riverside
11 days ago
A 42-year-old woman, Ana Ruiz, from Garden Grove, CA, died following a crash on westbound SR 91 in Riverside.
According to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office:
- Date of injury and death: 11/12/2026
- Time of injury: 2:05 a.m.
- Time of death: 2:18 a.m.
- Location: W/B SR 91, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507
- Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside (Investigation #261112IN0036)
- Next of kin: Notified
The coroner lists this as a final report and asks that all inquiries be directed to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside.
More Info: 2026-08330 • Riverside County Sheriff, CA
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