Riverside is buzzing with sales opportunities right now, especially if you like being on the road, talking with people, and growing your income.

Below are several solid roles with clear pay info and room to move up.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway (DCH Subaru of Riverside)

Lithia & Driveway (DCH Subaru of Riverside) Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $48,200 – $158,700/year (commission-based)

Help customers find the right new or used Subaru, demo features, and present finance and protection options. Open availability is required, but in return you get high earning potential, strong brand recognition, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Orange Electronic

Location: Riverside, CA (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $46,000 – $63,000/year base + uncapped commission

Visit local tire shops to promote tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), demo products, and build long-term B2B relationships. Great fit if you have tire shop, auto parts, or service advisor experience and want to move into field sales. Includes uncapped commission, monthly vehicle allowance, mileage reimbursement, health insurance allowance, and phone/laptop support.

Employer: RDO Equipment Co.

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average $80,000–$100,000+ first year (base + commission)

Sell heavy equipment and technology solutions to construction and related customers in one of RDO’s largest, most diverse dealerships. You’ll manage a territory, build strong customer relationships, and stay on top of equipment and tech trends. Role includes a guaranteed base salary, commissions, company truck, training, and a comprehensive benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Apply early and don’t be shy about putting your experience front and center.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.