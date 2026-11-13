Riverside’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $22.40/hour

Front-of-house role where you take food orders, handle cash, and help keep the counter stocked and clean. Good fit if you like customer service, staying on your feet, and working in a busy market kitchen.

Employer: New York Pizza

New York Pizza Location: Riverside, CA

Type: In-person, hourly

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour + tips

Hands-on pizza job: stretch dough, top pies, and keep tickets moving during rushes. Comes with tips, meal discounts, and flexible scheduling, and they’ll train if you have basic kitchen experience and a strong work ethic.

Employer: Green Shaker by Ten Ren

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: In-person, hourly

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Back-of-house role doing prep, grilling, frying, and daily cleaning in a busy teahouse/restaurant. Offers a consistent schedule plus benefits like 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, and paid training for experienced line/prep cooks.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.