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🍽️ Riverside CA Food Jobs: Multiple Kitchen & Cook Roles
Riverside’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Kitchen Cashier
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.90 – $22.40/hour
Front-of-house role where you take food orders, handle cash, and help keep the counter stocked and clean. Good fit if you like customer service, staying on your feet, and working in a busy market kitchen.
Pizza Cook / Pizza Maker
- Employer: New York Pizza
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: In-person, hourly
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour + tips
Hands-on pizza job: stretch dough, top pies, and keep tickets moving during rushes. Comes with tips, meal discounts, and flexible scheduling, and they’ll train if you have basic kitchen experience and a strong work ethic.
Line Cook / Prep Cook
- Employer: Green Shaker by Ten Ren
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: In-person, hourly
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour
Back-of-house role doing prep, grilling, frying, and daily cleaning in a busy teahouse/restaurant. Offers a consistent schedule plus benefits like 401(k) matching, health insurance, PTO, and paid training for experienced line/prep cooks.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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