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🔧 Riverside CA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Riverside’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, especially for people who like working outdoors, fixing things, and keeping spaces looking sharp.
Here are a few solid options hiring now in Riverside, CA.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Riverside, CA (mobile, at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll travel to customers and handle full interior and exterior detailing, from vacuuming to waxing and polishing. Great fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working on your own, and enjoy seeing cars shine when you’re done.
Maintenance Technician – Hensley at Corona Pointe
- Employer: Avenue5 Residential
- Location: Riverside, CA (apartment community)
- Type: Full-time/other (property management role)
- Pay: $22–$24 per hour
Apartment maintenance role covering repairs like electrical, plumbing, appliances, HVAC, and grounds. Good for someone with at least 1 year of maintenance or property experience who wants steady work, resident interaction, and room to grow with a large company.
Maintenance Technician – North Grove Apartments
- Employer: UDR, Inc.
- Location: Riverside, CA (North Grove, 483-home community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.00 per hour
You’ll handle service requests, keep the grounds and buildings clean, and get apartments ready for new residents. Nice pick if you have multi-family or hotel maintenance experience and want strong benefits, training, and a clear path to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.