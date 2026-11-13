Riverside has a steady flow of security openings right now, from government sites to busy retail spots. If you like staying alert, helping people, and being out on patrol, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA (retail/mall setting)

(retail/mall setting) Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time , set daytime/evening schedule (Sun–Wed)

, set daytime/evening schedule (Sun–Wed) Why it’s worth a look: Driving patrol role at a retail site with steady hours, lots of walking and visibility, plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, and paid training.

Employer: Securico Guard Services Inc.

Location: Riverside, CA

Pay: $16.90/hour

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

, Why it’s worth a look: Short, consistent evening shift that pairs well with school or another job; unarmed post with a focus on patrols, customer service, and daily activity reports. California Guard Card required.

Employer: Riverside Convention Center

Location: Riverside, CA

Pay: $17.25/hour

Type: Part-time , weekends and holidays required

, weekends and holidays required Why it’s worth a look: Mix of foot and cart patrols at a busy event venue, plus 401(k) matching and flexible schedule; you’ll use cameras, radios, and basic office tools. Active BSIS Guard Card required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA (commercial real estate site)

(commercial real estate site) Pay: $19.00/hour

Type: Part-time , anchor shift Fridays 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM , option to pick up extra shifts

, anchor shift , option to pick up extra shifts Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want a guaranteed weekly shift plus the freedom to grab more hours; includes patrols, access control, incident reports, and access to benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA (government site)

(government site) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time , Thu–Sun, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

, Why it’s worth a look: Solid full-time schedule at a government location with steady patrols and public contact, plus benefits, paid training, and chances to pick up extra shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple sites and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.