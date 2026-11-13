Riverside’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options if you like hands-on care. Here are several solid roles where you can help patients and build your skills.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour

Support clients with daily living, mobility, and personal care in their homes. This one stands out for weekly pay, health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and lots of wellness and lifestyle benefits.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare

AHMC HealthCare Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep surgical tools and equipment clean, sterile, and ready for the OR, L&D, and special procedures. Good fit if you’ve completed an SPD course and want a behind-the-scenes hospital role focused on infection control.

Employer: MBK Senior Living

MBK Senior Living Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time (Wed & Thu, 2pm–10:30pm)

Pay: $18–$18.50/hour

Administer meds and support residents with memory care needs in an assisted living setting. Offers 401(k) with match, free meal per shift, and strong training and growth paths, with extra medical benefits if you move into full-time.

Employer: Griswold Home Care

Location: Riverside, CA (Greater Temecula agency)

(Greater Temecula agency) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Provide non-medical home care and companionship to seniors with flexible day and night shifts. You get daily or weekly pay, PTO, overtime when applicable, retirement savings access, and paid training, and they’re open to training newer caregivers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.