🚧 RTA bus service changes for 2026–2027 holidays Here’s how Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) service will run over the holidays: Wed, Nov 25 – Day before Thanksgiving : Buses on regular schedule . Customer Information Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices close at noon .

: Buses on . Customer Information Center Offices . Thu, Nov 26 – Thanksgiving Day : NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed .

: Info Center and offices . Fri, Nov 27 – Day after Thanksgiving : Buses on regular schedule . Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed .

: Buses on . Info Center Offices . Thu, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve : Buses on regular schedule . Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices close at noon .

: Buses on . Info Center Offices . Fri, Dec 25 – Christmas Day : NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed .

: Info Center and offices . Sat, Dec 26 – Day after Christmas : Weekend schedule . Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed .

: . Info Center Offices . Thu, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve : Regular schedule with free rides after 2:30 p.m. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices open .

: with Info Center Offices . Fri, Jan 1 – New Year’s Day : NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed .

: Info Center and offices . Sat, Jan 2 – Day after New Year’s: Weekend schedule. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed. Plan ahead so you’re not stuck without a ride on the major holidays.

More Info: Riverside Transit Agency - 2026-2027 Holiday Sched...