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Riverside
⚠️ RTA 2026–2027 holiday bus schedule and free NYE rides
8 days ago
🚧 RTA bus service changes for 2026–2027 holidays
Here’s how Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) service will run over the holidays:
- Wed, Nov 25 – Day before Thanksgiving: Buses on regular schedule. Customer Information Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices close at noon.
- Thu, Nov 26 – Thanksgiving Day: NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed.
- Fri, Nov 27 – Day after Thanksgiving: Buses on regular schedule. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed.
- Thu, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve: Buses on regular schedule. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices close at noon.
- Fri, Dec 25 – Christmas Day: NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed.
- Sat, Dec 26 – Day after Christmas: Weekend schedule. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed.
- Thu, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve: Regular schedule with free rides after 2:30 p.m. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices open.
- Fri, Jan 1 – New Year’s Day: NO BUS SERVICE. Info Center and offices closed.
- Sat, Jan 2 – Day after New Year’s: Weekend schedule. Info Center 6 a.m.–10 p.m. Offices closed.
Plan ahead so you’re not stuck without a ride on the major holidays.
More Info: Riverside Transit Agency - 2026-2027 Holiday Sched...
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