Alebrijes & Nahuales art on display in Riverside

The Alebrijes & Nahuales art show is now on display across Riverside, sharing the art and culture of Oaxaca, Mexico. The exhibit ties into the 23rd Annual Riverside Day of the Dead celebration on 2026-11-07 and 2026-11-08, giving residents a chance to explore the city and see the artworks while honoring these traditions. Learn more: https://RiversideCA.gov/media

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Riverside, CA - City Government