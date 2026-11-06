🔧 Riverside Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Riverside’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, from industrial shops to local homes and equipment yards. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Polaris Inc.

Polaris Inc. Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$32.00 per hour (California starting range, plus overtime eligible)

Work on industrial and facility equipment, including CNC machines and automated systems. This role is great if you have strong mechanical skills and want steady full-time work with big-company benefits, profit sharing, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Feels Better Cleaning Services, LLC

Location: Riverside, CA (also Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley)

(also Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley) Type: Part-time to potential full-time

Part-time to potential full-time Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour (higher end with experience)

Residential and office cleaning with paid training and a flexible schedule. Starts 2–3 days a week with the chance to grow to 4–5 days, perfect if you want solid hourly pay and room to build up your hours.

Employer: Bobcat | GDN

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 per hour

Keep the equipment yard neat, safe, and organized, operate Bobcat and related machines, and help customers Monday–Friday, 7am–5pm. Good fit if you like working outdoors and want benefits, 401(k) with match, and advancement opportunities.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.