undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Riverside
Riverside neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, especially if you like gardening or fresh food. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.
Large Agave Plant
- Item: Large agave plant
- Condition: Healthy, good for outdoor use
- Category: Garden / Landscaping
- Location: Four Seasons, Riverside, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
This is a large agave, great as a focal point in a front yard or rock garden. It’s described as healthy and would work well for low-water landscaping.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Plants for Sale (Two Agave Plants)
- Item: Two agave plants
- Condition: Healthy, ready for planting
- Category: Garden / Landscaping
- Location: Four Seasons, Riverside, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
This listing offers two agave plants that are ready to go into the ground. A nice option if you’re filling in a drought-tolerant yard or want matching plants along a walkway.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Fresh Korean Radishes
- Item: Two fresh Korean radishes
- Condition: Fresh, good for eating
- Category: Garden / Produce
- Location: Wood Streets, Riverside, CA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Two fresh Korean radishes, great for cooking, salads, or pickling. A nice find if you enjoy trying different veggies in your meals.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans soon—free items in Riverside tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.