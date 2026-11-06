🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Riverside

Riverside neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week, especially if you like gardening or fresh food. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now.

Item: Large agave plant

Large agave plant Condition: Healthy , good for outdoor use

, good for outdoor use Category: Garden / Landscaping

Location: Four Seasons, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a large agave, great as a focal point in a front yard or rock garden. It’s described as healthy and would work well for low-water landscaping.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two agave plants

Two agave plants Condition: Healthy , ready for planting

, ready for planting Category: Garden / Landscaping

Location: Four Seasons, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing offers two agave plants that are ready to go into the ground. A nice option if you’re filling in a drought-tolerant yard or want matching plants along a walkway.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two fresh Korean radishes

Two fresh Korean radishes Condition: Fresh , good for eating

, good for eating Category: Garden / Produce

Location: Wood Streets, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Two fresh Korean radishes, great for cooking, salads, or pickling. A nice find if you enjoy trying different veggies in your meals.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and make pickup plans soon—free items in Riverside tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.