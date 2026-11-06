📅 20-foot Mexican folk art sculptures arrive in Riverside

📅 Giant Mexican folk art sculptures on display across Riverside

Eight 20-foot-tall Alebrijes and Nahuales sculptures from Oaxaca, Mexico are arriving in Riverside this week.

A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, 3581 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside. Everyone is welcome, including the news media.

The sculptures, created by eight Mexican folk artists, are colorful hybrid spirit animals that celebrate Mexican art, culture, and Latino heritage in Riverside.

The exhibition runs through early January 2027 at:

The Cheech – 3581 Mission Inn Ave

– 3581 Mission Inn Ave Riverside Art Museum – 3425 Mission Inn Ave

– 3425 Mission Inn Ave Riverside City College – 4801 Magnolia Ave

– 4801 Magnolia Ave Bordwell Park – 2008 Martin Luther King Blvd

– 2008 Martin Luther King Blvd Arlanza Community Center – 7950 Philbin Ave

There will also be educational tours, cultural exchange programs, workshops, artist talks, conferences, and other arts activities.

Learn more at www.fantasticanimalsfrommexico.com.