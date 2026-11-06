📢 Nov. 9 Riverside Library Board meeting: rules, donations, upgrades

📅 Library Board meeting Nov. 9: donations, rules, new materials

The City of Riverside Board of Library Trustees will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM at City Hall – Art Pick Council Chamber, 3900 Main Street, Riverside. The meeting will also be available by live webcast at RiversideCA.gov/Meeting.

On the agenda:

Approving $10,150.36 in trust fund spending for books and other materials

in trust fund spending for books and other materials Accepting $111,250.00 in gift fund donations

in gift fund donations Reviewing incident reports from August and September 2026

Accepting a donation of two copies of “History of Baseball in Riverside”

Voting on updates to Rules of Library Conduct (Title 9, Chapter 9.75)

Updates on new materials for the SPC Jesus S. Duran Eastside Library

Updates on a purchase order increase with Brodart for books and materials

for books and materials Updates on carpet installation at the La Sierra and Arlanza Libraries

and Libraries Report on block grant funds for Adult and Family Literacy Services

Public comment is welcome in person, by phone at (951) 826-8688, or via Zoom (use the “raise hand” feature). Comments are limited to 3 minutes.