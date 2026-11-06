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Local Authority
📢 Nov. 9 Riverside Library Board meeting: rules, donations, upgrades
7 days ago
📅 Library Board meeting Nov. 9: donations, rules, new materials
The City of Riverside Board of Library Trustees will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM at City Hall – Art Pick Council Chamber, 3900 Main Street, Riverside. The meeting will also be available by live webcast at RiversideCA.gov/Meeting.
On the agenda:
- Approving $10,150.36 in trust fund spending for books and other materials
- Accepting $111,250.00 in gift fund donations
- Reviewing incident reports from August and September 2026
- Accepting a donation of two copies of “History of Baseball in Riverside”
- Voting on updates to Rules of Library Conduct (Title 9, Chapter 9.75)
- Updates on new materials for the SPC Jesus S. Duran Eastside Library
- Updates on a purchase order increase with Brodart for books and materials
- Updates on carpet installation at the La Sierra and Arlanza Libraries
- Report on block grant funds for Adult and Family Literacy Services
Public comment is welcome in person, by phone at (951) 826-8688, or via Zoom (use the “raise hand” feature). Comments are limited to 3 minutes.
More Info: Agenda - Board of Library Trustees - 11/9/2026
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