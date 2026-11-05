🤝 Riverside CA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Riverside has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles range from entry-level support to master’s-level clinical work.

Employer: Easterseals Southern California

Easterseals Southern California Location: Riverside, CA (community-based program)

(community-based program) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days only

Pay: $20.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in building daily living and social skills, all in a no-weekends, no-evenings schedule. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, 15 days PTO, 11 holidays, and CPR/First Aid training provided.

Employer: ChildNet Youth and Family Services

ChildNet Youth and Family Services Location: Riverside, CA (Inland Empire Behavioral Health Services)

(Inland Empire Behavioral Health Services) Type: Full-time, variable schedule (may include weekends/evenings)

Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour

Work one-on-one with high-risk youth and families in the community, helping them build skills and stabilize at home. Great fit if you have a social science degree or experience with emotionally disturbed youth, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with employer contribution, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.

Employer: Marsell Wellness Center

Marsell Wellness Center Department: Foster Children & Youth Services

Foster Children & Youth Services Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Exempt, full-time clinician role

Salary: $70,304–$75,000/year

Provide trauma-informed therapy and case management for youth in foster care under an ORR contract, including assessments, treatment planning, and home visits. Requires a master’s in a behavioral science field and BBS registration (ASW, AMFT, APCC or licensed); offers a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness support.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.