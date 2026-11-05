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🤝 Riverside CA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Riverside has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. These roles range from entry-level support to master’s-level clinical work.
Full-Time Mentor/DSP – Adult Day Services (Life Skills Coach I)
- Employer: Easterseals Southern California
- Location: Riverside, CA (community-based program)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days only
- Pay: $20.00/hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in building daily living and social skills, all in a no-weekends, no-evenings schedule. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401k, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, 15 days PTO, 11 holidays, and CPR/First Aid training provided.
Client Support Services Counselor (CSSC)
- Employer: ChildNet Youth and Family Services
- Location: Riverside, CA (Inland Empire Behavioral Health Services)
- Type: Full-time, variable schedule (may include weekends/evenings)
- Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour
Work one-on-one with high-risk youth and families in the community, helping them build skills and stabilize at home. Great fit if you have a social science degree or experience with emotionally disturbed youth, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with employer contribution, tuition reimbursement, and generous PTO.
Clinician (ORR)
- Employer: Marsell Wellness Center
- Department: Foster Children & Youth Services
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Exempt, full-time clinician role
- Salary: $70,304–$75,000/year
Provide trauma-informed therapy and case management for youth in foster care under an ORR contract, including assessments, treatment planning, and home visits. Requires a master’s in a behavioral science field and BBS registration (ASW, AMFT, APCC or licensed); offers a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and wellness support.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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