🚧 Riverside Construction Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Riverside’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. Here are a few solid construction roles hiring now, from hands-on tools work to running full job sites.

Employer: Paniagua Painting

Paniagua Painting Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.59 – $33.22 per hour

You’ll handle drywall install/repair, taping, mudding, texturing, and interior/exterior painting on construction and restoration projects. Good fit if you’re strong with hand/power tools, can read plans, and want steady, on-site work with lots of variety.

Employer: Jobot (commercial general contractor)

(commercial general contractor) Location: Riverside, CA (projects across the Western U.S.)

(projects across the Western U.S.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 – $140,000 per year

Lead all on-site construction activities, schedules, budgets, and subcontractors for commercial projects. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years as a superintendent, know building codes inside out, and want big, complex jobs plus full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Hal Hays Construction, Inc.

Location: Riverside, CA (travel up to ~90%)

(travel up to ~90%) Type: Full-time, Exempt (salaried)

Pay: $95,000 – $120,000 per year

Run field operations for a self-perform heavy civil and general building contractor—coordinating subs, materials, safety, and quality on active job sites. Comes with company vehicle, per diem and lodging on travel, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and retirement benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new Riverside openings pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.