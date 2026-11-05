🏗️ Riverside, CA Architecture & Engineering Roles – Multiple Openings

Riverside’s build scene is busy right now, from data centers to local commercial projects. If you’re in architecture, structural, or construction, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Riverside, CA (role can be based at any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(role can be based at near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,500 – $233,000/year

Lead structural engineering for high-performance AI and hyperscale data centers as a senior subject matter expert. This is a client-facing, leadership role where you guide complex designs, mentor engineers, and shape strategy across a portfolio of mission-critical projects, with strong benefits and hybrid work.

Employer: LV Builders Inc.

Location: Riverside or Corona, CA

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $52,000 – $72,800/year

Great fit for a recent grad in Architecture, Civil/Electrical Engineering, or Construction Management. You’ll review plans, do takeoffs, and build cost estimates for metal framing and electrical scopes, using AI tools plus traditional software to keep commercial projects on budget.

Employer: Division 7 Services, Inc.

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time, in person (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm) Salary: $25 – $33/hour

Hands-on drafting role with a local family business focused on architectural sheet metal, siding, cladding, and roofing. You’ll produce detailed 2D shop drawings in AutoCAD, support estimating with takeoffs, and get access to benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.