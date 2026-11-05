🏭 Riverside, CA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Riverside’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several manufacturing and warehouse roles hiring around Riverside, CA.

Employer: Bingo Plast Packaging LLC

Bingo Plast Packaging LLC Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role runs multi-layer plastic extrusion and rewinding machines to make stretch film. Good fit if you have 1–2+ years manufacturing experience, can handle quality checks, basic maintenance, and like working with big industrial equipment.

Employer: Building Material Distributors, Inc. (BMD)

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri), OT as needed

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, and more

You’ll pick, load, and cut engineered wood products using forklifts and power saws. Great if you want steady daytime hours, like working outdoors and staying active, and have 2+ years forklift/material-handling experience.

Employer: Dandy Worldwide

Dandy Worldwide Location: Riverside, CA 92507

Type: Full-time seasonal

Pay: $19.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Seasonal warehouse role packing clothing orders, moving and stacking materials, and helping meet accuracy goals. Best for someone with 1+ year order fulfillment experience who can work 8:00 AM–4:00 PM, Mon–Fri, stand all day, and start quickly.

Employer: Stremicks Heritage Foods

Stremicks Heritage Foods Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Likely full-time , rotating shifts

Likely , rotating shifts Pay: $34.14 (rate listed in posting)

This job covers days off for different plant operators, handling packaging, ESL, aseptic, processing, and batching. Good for someone with 1+ year manufacturing experience, forklift certification, and who can work any day and any of three shifts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—Riverside plants and warehouses tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.