🏥 Riverside, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $65+/hr

Riverside’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital and clinic roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a second job.

Employer: PDS Health (The Dental Office on Magnolia)

PDS Health (The Dental Office on Magnolia) Location: Riverside, CA

Salary: $47.00–$65.00/hour

Type: Other (clinical, on-site)

This role focuses on preventive care, patient education, and comfort in a modern, integrated health setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with contributions, free CE, childcare assistance, and advanced tech/lasers.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Riverside, CA

Salary: $108,000–$145,000/year , productivity-based

, productivity-based Type: Full-time (W-2), part-time options available

Mix of testing and therapy in a large, fast-growing behavioral health group. Offers sign-on bonus, cash incentives, comprehensive benefits, 401(k) with 4% match, CEUs, paid parental leave, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: Riverside Medical Clinic

Location: Riverside, CA

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Per diem (listed as internship), 12-hour shifts, 8:00 AM–9:00 PM

Provide and monitor urgent care nursing within RN scope, with a focus on infection control and safe, cost‑effective care. Offers a challenging environment, growth opportunities within UHS, and competitive pay.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of Corona

Location: Riverside & Corona, CA

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Type: Other (home care, flexible schedules)

In‑home senior care role with companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and medication reminders. Includes $500 sign-on bonus, paid training, overtime/holiday time-and-a-half, flexible nearby assignments, 401(k) match (when qualified), and recognition programs.

Employer: Riverside Community Hospital

Location: Riverside, CA

Salary: $275,000–$312,500/year (estimate)

Type: Full-time

Primary and urgent care role in a large, award‑winning hospital system with hybrid scheduling (including telemedicine), optional weekend hours, shareholder opportunities, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, STD, LTD, 401(k) with match).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.