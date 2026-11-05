🍽️ Riverside CA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles

Riverside has some solid part-time options right now if you like working with people, staying active, and being part of busy service teams.

Employer: DLS Eventsllc.com

DLS Eventsllc.com Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $16.90/hour

Serve drinks at live shows in a fast-paced music venue. You’ll greet guests, take and run drink orders, keep the bar clean, and help create a fun concert experience.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Riverside, CA 92505

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour

Benefits: Part-time staff averaging 20+ hours/week may be eligible for 401(k)

Support families on one of the hardest days of their lives. This role mixes event support and light office work: setting up rooms, greeting guests, driving family members, and helping keep vehicles and spaces clean.

Employer: California Pizza Kitchen

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time (full-time also available)

(full-time also available) Pay range: $16.90 – $18.90/hour

Perks: Training, team member dining discounts, potential benefits (401k, health, dental, disability) if eligibility is met

Keep the heart of the kitchen running by washing dishes, glassware, pots, and pans, and helping with deliveries and storage. Good fit if you like a busy, team-focused restaurant and want room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.