🛒 Riverside Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths

Riverside’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to move into management. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

CosmoProf Beauty Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find the right hair, skin, and nail products while enjoying product discounts, free samples, and strong training. Great fit if you love beauty, like talking with people, and want a job with different schedule options and room to grow.

Employer: Arrowhead Credit Union

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $22.32–$32.12/hour

Front-line banking role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, and everyday questions—no aggressive sales goals. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision (even for part-time), 401(k) match, paid time off, and career development, ideal if you want to grow in financial services.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay range: $18.50–$28.67/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 04/03/2027

16-week program that prepares you to run your own CVS store, with virtual and hands-on leadership training. Good match if you have retail or leadership experience and want a clear path into store management plus a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and many are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.