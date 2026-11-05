undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Riverside, CA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Riverside’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, from warehouses to yards to homes. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.
Building Maintenance Technician – California Branch
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Ontario, CA (serving the Riverside area)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $30 – $40 per hour
Keep a large, modern facility running smoothly—everything from HVAC and generators to lighting, plumbing, doors, and fire systems. This role comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses, PTO, and tuition assistance, plus clean, well-kept buildings and an on-site fitness center.
Maintenance Technician – Manufacturing Facility
- Employer: ClarkDietrich
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Multi-trade role in a manufacturing plant, focused on electrical systems, PLCs, HMIs, drives, and automation, plus mechanical work on conveyors and presses. Good fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience, like solving complex equipment problems, and want benefits, monthly bonus, 401(k) match, and tuition/pro certification reimbursement.
Outdoor Property Service Subcontractor
- Employer: Brightway Enterprises
- Location: Riverside & Inland Empire, CA
- Type: 1099 subcontractor (project-based)
- Pay: $60,000 – $250,000 per year (project-based, not guaranteed)
For established landscaping and outdoor-service businesses that want more projects without paying for leads. You choose which jobs to accept and set your own pricing for landscape maintenance, drought-conscious installs, irrigation, hardscape, and more, as long as you’re properly licensed and insured.
House Cleaner – Residential
- Employer: Anchor Elite Cleaning Co.
- Location: Riverside, CA (serving San Diego County)
- Type: Per-job / flexible schedule
- Pay: $20 – $27 per hour
Work as an experienced house cleaner doing standard, deep, move-in/move-out, and Airbnb cleanings. The company finds the clients, offers weekly pay, bonuses, fuel reimbursement, and growth into Lead Cleaner roles, while you bring your own transportation and strong attention to detail.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s handy or loves working outdoors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.