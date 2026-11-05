🔧 Riverside, CA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Riverside’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, from warehouses to yards to homes. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Ontario, CA (serving the Riverside area)

(serving the Riverside area) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $30 – $40 per hour

Keep a large, modern facility running smoothly—everything from HVAC and generators to lighting, plumbing, doors, and fire systems. This role comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses, PTO, and tuition assistance, plus clean, well-kept buildings and an on-site fitness center.

Employer: ClarkDietrich

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Multi-trade role in a manufacturing plant, focused on electrical systems, PLCs, HMIs, drives, and automation, plus mechanical work on conveyors and presses. Good fit if you have 5+ years maintenance experience, like solving complex equipment problems, and want benefits, monthly bonus, 401(k) match, and tuition/pro certification reimbursement.

Employer: Brightway Enterprises

Location: Riverside & Inland Empire, CA

Type: 1099 subcontractor (project-based)

Pay: $60,000 – $250,000 per year (project-based, not guaranteed)

For established landscaping and outdoor-service businesses that want more projects without paying for leads. You choose which jobs to accept and set your own pricing for landscape maintenance, drought-conscious installs, irrigation, hardscape, and more, as long as you’re properly licensed and insured.

Employer: Anchor Elite Cleaning Co.

Location: Riverside, CA (serving San Diego County)

Type: Per-job / flexible schedule

Pay: $20 – $27 per hour

Work as an experienced house cleaner doing standard, deep, move-in/move-out, and Airbnb cleanings. The company finds the clients, offers weekly pay, bonuses, fuel reimbursement, and growth into Lead Cleaner roles, while you bring your own transportation and strong attention to detail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. Share this with a friend who’s handy or loves working outdoors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.