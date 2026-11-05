📋 Riverside admin jobs with $21–$25/hr pay and several openings

Riverside has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like steady weekday hours.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

Pay: $22–$25 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM

Great if you like variety: you’ll handle filing, data entry, invoices, supplies, and general office support. Training is provided, and it comes with 401(k), health, life insurance, paid time off, and professional development help.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

Pay: $22–$24 per hour (listing notes $22–$23/hr in details)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week

Perfect if you enjoy computer work and details. You’ll upload product info, images, and descriptions to a website, keep spreadsheets updated, and check spelling and formatting. No experience needed, training provided, plus 401(k), health, dental, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Riverside, CA (in person)

Pay: $21–$25 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40 hours/week

Good fit if you like greeting people and keeping things organized. You’ll welcome visitors, answer phones, schedule appointments, handle mail, and help with light admin work. Retail or hospitality experience counts, and you also get 401(k), health, life insurance, PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—office skills grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.