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📅 Family Taiko drum performance at Riverside Library

3 days ago
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📅 Family Taiko Drum Show at Riverside Library

Enjoy a live Taiko drum performance by Peaceful Forest, a family ensemble featuring award‑winning artist Takumi Kato and his three sons, ages 14, 13, and 9.

  • Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
  • Time: 10:00–11:00 AM (Eastern Time)
  • Location: Riverside Branch Library – Program Room
  • Audience: All ages / families

This is an in-person event and is open to families of all ages, so it’s a fun cultural outing with kids, grandparents, or friends.

You can learn more about the performers at https://peacefulforest.org/.

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