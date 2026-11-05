📅 Family Taiko drum performance at Riverside Library

📅 Family Taiko Drum Show at Riverside Library

Enjoy a live Taiko drum performance by Peaceful Forest, a family ensemble featuring award‑winning artist Takumi Kato and his three sons, ages 14, 13, and 9.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, Time: 10:00–11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) Location: Riverside Branch Library – Program Room

Audience: All ages / families

This is an in-person event and is open to families of all ages, so it’s a fun cultural outing with kids, grandparents, or friends.

You can learn more about the performers at https://peacefulforest.org/.