🏭 Riverside, CA Manufacturing: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Riverside’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like hands-on work and clear results. Here are a couple of strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: VONS / Albertsons Companies

VONS / Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting rates no less than local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience (per pay transparency on similar posting)

Lead the soup production line at a busy plant, supervising staff, managing schedules, and keeping quality and food safety on point. This role is ideal if you have production or food manufacturing experience and want leadership duties plus benefits like weekly pay, health coverage, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Tosca

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly rate not listed in posting

Hands-on role in a reusable packaging service center, where you’ll inspect containers, run production equipment, and operate forklifts to keep food moving safely through the supply chain. Good fit if you have forklift experience, like physical work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more).

If one of these sounds right, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.