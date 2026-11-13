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Alice Marie Funn, 99
By RiverheadLOCAL,11 days ago
Alice Marie Funn of Boyds, Maryland, and formerly of Cutchogue, died Nov. 7, 2026. She was 99 years old. Born May 6, 1927, in Powhatan, Virginia, she was the fourth child of Jefferson and Diantha Stovall. At age three, her family moved to Mattituck, where she attended and graduated from Mattituck High School. A lifelong member of Unity Baptist Church of Mattituck, she participated in Sunday school, the senior choir, missionaries, the usher board and the women’s group, and also enjoyed church dinners and trips with family and friends.