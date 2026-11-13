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Ex-task force chair: Riverhead needs an empowered Anti-Bias Task Force
By Denise Civiletti,8 days ago
The recent allegations involving racial remarks and retaliation within the Riverhead Central School District reinforce exactly why I advocated for a more proactive Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force. During my tenure as chairperson of the task force, I pushed for stronger community engagement, preventive education, greater accountability, and the ability to...