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Town Board weighs plan to protect 113 acres of RGNY farmland
By Denise Civiletti,8 days ago
Riverhead officials are exploring a proposal to preserve portions of the RGNY vineyard property on Sound Avenue through purchases of development rights, potentially dividing the preservation effort between the town and Suffolk County. A revised concept plan supplied for the project would protect approximately 112.7 acres of the 205.6-acre property,...
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