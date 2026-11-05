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Marker at Aquebogue Cemetery recognizes life of formerly enslaved Brister Youngs
By Denise Civiletti,8 days ago
A historic marker honoring Brister Youngs, a man born into slavery in the 18th century who later lived as a free man in Aquebogue, was dedicated Thursday at Aquebogue Cemetery. The Riverhead Town Board, the Riverhead Landmarks Preservation Commission, Town Historian Georgette Case, and representatives of Old Steeple Church dedicated...
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