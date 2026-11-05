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A conversation with author and Riverhead native Rashad Robinson
By RiverheadLOCAL,5 days ago
Riverhead native Rashad Robinson will return home for a conversation, audience Q&A and book signing at Riverhead Free Library on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Robinson, a Riverhead High School graduate who went on to become a prominent national voice on racial and social justice issues, will discuss his first book, From Presence to Power: How to Take On the Fights That Matter—and Win with Denise Civiletti, editor and publisher of RiverheadLOCAL.