Riverhead’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and auto shops hiring for full-time roles. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Riverhead, NY (Shirley area store coverage noted)

Riverhead, NY (Shirley area store coverage noted) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay with weekly incentives (exact rate not listed)

Lead the shop floor, support mechanics, and keep customers happy at a major tire and auto repair chain. Includes NYS Inspector bonus potential, paid training to get your license, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and clear paths to grow into higher management.

Employer: Walmart #2906

Location: 1890 Old Country Rd, Riverhead, NY 11901

1890 Old Country Rd, Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour plus possible premiums and performance incentives

plus possible premiums and performance incentives Shifts: Opening, Morning

Help customers in the eye care center with prescriptions, eyewear choices, and orders. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: HUGO BOSS

Location: Riverhead, NY

Riverhead, NY Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour (base pay + commission)

Step into premium fashion retail as a key holder, leading by example on the sales floor and helping hit store goals. You’ll build your own client book, enjoy a generous employee discount, and get access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation and sick time.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.