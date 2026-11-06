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📢 SWR students collect real data on Peconic Estuary
📢 SWR science students study the Peconic Estuary
Students from Shoreham-Wading River High School’s science research program spent a day as real-world scientists at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead as part of “A Day in the Life,” a citizen science program run by the Central Pine Barrens Commission.
Working in teams with students from other schools on the Peconic Estuary, they:
- Measured tides, currents, and water temperature
- Tested salinity and other chemical factors
- Collected sediment samples
- Waded into the bay in waders and life jackets to pull a seine net and identify fish and other organisms
Several returning SWR students served as mentors, helping first-time participants learn the sampling methods and equipment.
All of the data they collected becomes part of a long-term record of local waterway health, while giving students valuable hands-on science experience outside the classroom.
More Info: Shoreham-Wading River Central School District - Di...
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