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Riverhead

📢 SWR students collect real data on Peconic Estuary

8 days ago
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📢 SWR science students study the Peconic Estuary

Students from Shoreham-Wading River High School’s science research program spent a day as real-world scientists at Indian Island County Park in Riverhead as part of “A Day in the Life,” a citizen science program run by the Central Pine Barrens Commission.

Working in teams with students from other schools on the Peconic Estuary, they:

  • Measured tides, currents, and water temperature
  • Tested salinity and other chemical factors
  • Collected sediment samples
  • Waded into the bay in waders and life jackets to pull a seine net and identify fish and other organisms

Several returning SWR students served as mentors, helping first-time participants learn the sampling methods and equipment.

All of the data they collected becomes part of a long-term record of local waterway health, while giving students valuable hands-on science experience outside the classroom.

More Info: Shoreham-Wading River Central School District - Di...

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