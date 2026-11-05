🏥 Riverhead NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Riverhead has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from school-based support to lab work and eye care. Good options here if you want steady hours and patient-facing work close to home.

Employer: Dragonfly Cares

Dragonfly Cares Location: Riverhead, NY (school-based across Long Island districts)

(school-based across Long Island districts) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, school-day hours, no nights or weekends

Work 1:1 with students on the autism spectrum in a school setting, following the school calendar with holidays and breaks off. This role is great if you want meaningful work with kids, consistent daytime hours, and lots of training and growth in ABA.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: Riverhead, NY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Every other weekend and holidays

Every other weekend and holidays Salary: Range not listed; Northwell notes pay depends on experience, education, and specialty

Perform biochemical, microscopic, and bacteriological tests to support diagnosis and treatment. You’ll use lab instruments, handle specimens, maintain quality control, and must be NY State licensed as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist with at least one year of related experience.

Employer: Visionworks

Location: Riverhead, NY

Type: Part-time (union position)

(union position) Pay: $18–$27/hour + incentive, based on experience and union agreement

Help patients through eye exams, run pre-exam tests, support onsite and remote optometrists, and answer basic clinical questions. Good fit if you like a mix of customer service and clinical tasks and want flexible hours with on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.