📢 Book a social worker appointment at Riverhead Library

📢 Talk with a Family Service League social worker at the Riverhead Free Library.

You can set up a private appointment by stopping at the Reference Desk or calling 631-727-3228.

The library is at 330 Court St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

Library hours:

Sunday: 12:00pm–4:00pm

12:00pm–4:00pm Monday–Thursday: 9:00am–8:00pm

9:00am–8:00pm Friday–Saturday: 9:00am–5:00pm

If you or your family could use some support or guidance, you can call or visit during open hours to book a time with the social worker.