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Riverhead
📢 Book a social worker appointment at Riverhead Library
2 days ago
📢 Talk with a Family Service League social worker at the Riverhead Free Library.
You can set up a private appointment by stopping at the Reference Desk or calling 631-727-3228.
The library is at 330 Court St., Riverhead, NY 11901.
Library hours:
- Sunday: 12:00pm–4:00pm
- Monday–Thursday: 9:00am–8:00pm
- Friday–Saturday: 9:00am–5:00pm
If you or your family could use some support or guidance, you can call or visit during open hours to book a time with the social worker.
More Info: Family Service League Social Worker | Riverhead Fr...
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