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Riverhead

📢 Book a social worker appointment at Riverhead Library

2 days ago
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📢 Talk with a Family Service League social worker at the Riverhead Free Library.

You can set up a private appointment by stopping at the Reference Desk or calling 631-727-3228.

The library is at 330 Court St., Riverhead, NY 11901.

Library hours:

  • Sunday: 12:00pm–4:00pm
  • Monday–Thursday: 9:00am–8:00pm
  • Friday–Saturday: 9:00am–5:00pm

If you or your family could use some support or guidance, you can call or visit during open hours to book a time with the social worker.

More Info: Family Service League Social Worker | Riverhead Fr...

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