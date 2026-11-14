Riverdale neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from a baby grand piano to groceries and furniture. If you or someone you know could use a little help, these local freebies might be a great fit.

Item: Brodmann Baby Grand Piano

Condition: Not stated (giveaway from poster’s sister)

Location: Valley Hill, Riverdale, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

Looking to start music lessons or bring a piano into your home? This baby grand piano is being given away at no cost. The owner says it’s a giveaway from their sister and is looking for someone who will use it, either for themselves or for their kids’ lessons.

If you’re interested, the poster asks that you send them a direct message (DM) through Nextdoor to arrange details like pickup and timing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free groceries + 1 pack of uncooked breaded chicken

Condition: Not stated (food items)

Location: Vintage Pointe, Jonesboro, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering free groceries to someone who needs extra help for the holidays. They also mention having one pack of uncooked breaded chicken available.

If you or a family you know could use this support, the poster asks you to inbox them (send a message) on Nextdoor to coordinate pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown patterned sofa with tables

Condition: Not stated

Location: River Ridge, Riverdale, GA

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing offers a brown patterned sofa along with tables (likely side or coffee tables) for free. The description is short, but it’s a good chance for someone looking to furnish a living room on a budget.

You’ll need to contact the poster through Nextdoor to ask about exact condition, sizes, and pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Riverdale and nearby towns tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.