Riverdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid full-time roles for folks who want steady hours and strong benefits. Here are a few stand-out openings worth a closer look.

Employer: Southern Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Riverdale, GA

Type: Full-time, Day shift, 8-hour shifts

Salary: Not listed

Work hands-on with patients recovering from surgery, illness, or injury, helping them walk, move, and build strength under a Physical Therapist’s supervision. This role comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement options through Prime Healthcare.

Employer: Southern Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare)

Southern Regional Medical Center (Prime Healthcare) Location: Riverdale, GA

Type: Full-time, Night shift, 12-hour shifts

Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates (details in interview)

for qualified candidates (details in interview) Salary: Not listed

Care for moms and newborns before, during, and right after birth—monitoring vitals, assisting with deliveries, and supporting families through labor. This L&D RN role includes a sign-on bonus plus Prime Healthcare’s full benefits package and strong clinical experience in a busy unit.

Employer: Emory Healthcare

Location: Riverdale, GA

Type: Full-time (Advanced Practice – NP or PA)

Salary: Not listed

Join Emory’s cardiology clinic team, evaluating and treating patients, ordering tests, and helping manage ongoing heart care. Emory offers day-1 health benefits, student loan repayment assistance, family-focused perks, and ongoing mentorship and leadership programs to grow your career.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.