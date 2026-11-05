🏥 Riverdale, GA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing Roles Open

Riverdale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses who want steady hours and meaningful work. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Brightmoor Hospice

Brightmoor Hospice Location: Riverdale, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Fri, 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Overnight hospice role doing assessments, symptom and medication management, and supervising CNAs in homes or facilities. Great fit if you’re an RN licensed in GA, have strong bedside skills, and like focused 3-night workweeks.

Employer: Empire Care Centers – Riverdale Center for Nursing and Healing

Location: Riverdale, GA

Type: Full-time

Hands-on wound care role where you’ll manage treatment plans and support healing for long-term care residents. Open to RN or LPN, with benefits like health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, vacation, holidays, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Southern Regional Medical Center

Location: Riverdale, GA

Type: Part-time (<60 hours)

Schedule: Days – Mon, Wed, Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Clinic-style role focused on hospital staff health instead of patient care—screenings, immunizations, exposures, and return-to-work clearances. Ideal if you have 3+ years acute care experience and want regular daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar openings listed too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply if something catches your eye.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.