📅 Meet Councilmember Fosi & Tour Proposed Tech Center

Come by the Riverbank Industrial Complex (5300 Claus Rd, Building 18, Riverbank, CA 95367) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 to meet Councilmember Cindy Fosi and learn more about the proposed Riverbank technology center project.

Tours of the proposed project site are available for adults 18+ and a valid ID is required at check-in.

Event time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Riverbank Industrial Complex, 5300 Claus Rd, Building 18

If you’re interested in how this new technology center could shape Riverbank’s future, this is a good chance to see the site and talk directly with your councilmember.