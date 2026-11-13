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📅 Meet Councilmember Fosi & tour proposed tech center Nov. 17
📅 Meet Councilmember Fosi & Tour Proposed Tech Center
Come by the Riverbank Industrial Complex (5300 Claus Rd, Building 18, Riverbank, CA 95367) on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 to meet Councilmember Cindy Fosi and learn more about the proposed Riverbank technology center project.
Tours of the proposed project site are available for adults 18+ and a valid ID is required at check-in.
Event time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: Riverbank Industrial Complex, 5300 Claus Rd, Building 18
If you’re interested in how this new technology center could shape Riverbank’s future, this is a good chance to see the site and talk directly with your councilmember.
More Info: Calendar • Meet the Councilmember - Cindy Fosi
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