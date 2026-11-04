🏛️ River Forest meeting on 1101 Bonnie Brae planned development

🏛️ River Forest meeting on 1101 Bonnie Brae development

A developer, 1110 Bonnie Brae Development, LLC, plans to apply for a Planned Development permit for 1101 Bonnie Brae Place in River Forest.

They will hold a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 6:30–9:00 p.m. at River Forest Village Hall – Community Room, 400 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL 60305. Nearby residents and anyone interested can attend and speak about the project and its effects on the area.

A preliminary site plan and rendering are posted at www.vrf.us/1101BonnieBrae and at Village Hall. These plans may change as the application moves forward. The Village also has a guide to the planned development process at www.vrf.us/DevelopmentGuide.

You can share comments at the meeting or by emailing publiccoment@vrf.us. All comments become part of the public record.

After the neighborhood meeting, the developer plans to file a formal application. The Development Review Board (DRB) will then hold a public hearing and recommend that the Village Board either approve the permit (with or without conditions) or deny it.

Owners of property within 1,000 feet of 1101 Bonnie Brae Place will get mailed notice of the DRB hearing at least 15 days before, and a separate notice at least 7 days before the Village Board meeting. All residents may attend each step.