River Falls manufacturing is busy right now, with local plants adding new roles on the floor and in quality. Good fit if you like hands-on work, steady hours, and strong benefits.

Employer: CGI Digital (onsite at Crystal Finishing Systems )

CGI Digital (onsite at ) Location: River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Inspect painted aluminum parts for defects, run basic quality tests, and log results in the computer system. Good for someone with at least 6+ months of quality or inspection experience, strong attention to detail, and basic computer skills. Offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and wellness programs.

Employer: CGI Digital (onsite at Crystal Finishing Systems )

CGI Digital (onsite at ) Location: River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Monday–Thursday)

Salary: Not listed

Similar QA work as 1st shift, but on 2nd shift with a 4-day workweek. You’ll inspect painted materials, run tests (thickness, hardness, color, gloss), and help flag non-conforming parts. Requires about 6 months of quality inspection experience, comfort with small tools and computers, and the ability to team-lift up to 150 lbs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition assistance, and wellness perks.

Employer: Rise Baking Company

Location: River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (4 AM – 4 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot production equipment, handle ingredients, and follow food safety and allergen control rules to keep products on spec. Great for someone with 1+ year in production or food manufacturing, who can work long shifts, stay organized, and handle frequent changes on the line.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same plant. Don’t wait too long; manufacturing jobs in River Falls tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.