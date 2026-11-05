🛒 River Falls Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

River Falls has a nice mix of local shops and growing companies hiring right now. If you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 303 South Main Street, River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department in a busy grocery store—ordering, stocking, and keeping everything fresh and looking great. You’ll supervise staff, handle schedules, and make sure food safety and store standards are met every day.

Employer: WE Market Co-op

Location: River Falls, WI

Type: Not listed (appears to be on-site, hourly)

Not listed (appears to be on-site, hourly) Pay: $15/hour

Help choose and stock products for a local co-op, from ordering and displays to keeping shelves clean and well-labeled. This role mixes behind-the-scenes work with friendly customer help, plus some backup cashiering.

Employer: Seaga

Location: River Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site (Mon–Fri) with rotating remote Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Support customers using Seaga’s micro-market technology by phone, email, chat, and in person. Good fit if you like tech, problem-solving, and keeping customers happy in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.