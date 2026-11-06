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Ripon
📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag by Nov. 19 to support K9 programs
8 days ago
📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag and support local police dogs
You can help fund the Ripon Police Department K9 Programs by ordering exclusive swag.
Items available:
- Shirts
- Long-sleeve shirts
- Sweatshirts
- Hats
- Beanies
Order deadline: November 19, 2026.
Shipping & pickup options:
- Have your order shipped to your home for an extra fee
- Choose free pickup at the Ripon Police Department (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–4 PM)
All proceeds go directly to support the Ripon PD K9 Programs.
More Info: Support the Ripon PD K9 Programs by ordering exclu...
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