📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag by Nov. 19 to support K9 programs

📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag and support local police dogs You can help fund the Ripon Police Department K9 Programs by ordering exclusive swag. Items available: Shirts

Long-sleeve shirts

Sweatshirts

Hats

Beanies Order deadline: November 19, 2026. Shipping & pickup options: Have your order shipped to your home for an extra fee

for an extra fee Choose free pickup at the Ripon Police Department (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–4 PM) All proceeds go directly to support the Ripon PD K9 Programs.

More Info: Support the Ripon PD K9 Programs by ordering exclu...