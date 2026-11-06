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Ripon

📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag by Nov. 19 to support K9 programs

8 days ago
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📢 Order Ripon PD K9 swag and support local police dogs

You can help fund the Ripon Police Department K9 Programs by ordering exclusive swag.

Items available:

  • Shirts
  • Long-sleeve shirts
  • Sweatshirts
  • Hats
  • Beanies

Order deadline: November 19, 2026.

Shipping & pickup options:

  • Have your order shipped to your home for an extra fee
  • Choose free pickup at the Ripon Police Department (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–4 PM)

All proceeds go directly to support the Ripon PD K9 Programs.

More Info: Support the Ripon PD K9 Programs by ordering exclu...

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